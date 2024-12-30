Hightown Housing appoints new chief executive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Maxine Espley as our new Chief Executive. She will take up her new role on 1 April 2025. Maxine will replace current Chief Executive, David Bogle, who will step down as Chief Executive at the end of March 2025 having held the position for more than 30 years.

Maxine will join Hightown Housing from GreenSquareAccord, where she has been Chief Operating Officer since February 2023.

Announcing the appointment, Hightown’s Chair, Qadeer Kiani said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Maxine as our new Chief Executive. I am confident that through Maxine’s leadership, Hightown Housing will continue to thrive and deliver much needed services to our customers and communities.

I look forward to working closely with Maxine as we open a new chapter and continue to help more people live in safe and secure homes.”

Commenting on her appointment, Maxine Espley, said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed as Chief Executive and really look forward to joining Hightown in 2025. I am proud and privileged to work in a sector that makes such an important contribution to the lives of so many and I know how much difference Hightown already makes to individuals and communities through the delivery of homes and care and support services. I am excited to work alongside the Hightown Board and Executive and with our colleagues, customers and stakeholders to build on the amazing legacy and to shape our future service and customer offer.”