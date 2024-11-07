Hightown appoints new Chair of the Board

Hightown Housing Association has appointed a new Chair following its Annual General Meeting.

Qadeer Kiani OBE has been elected Chair of the Board, succeeding Bob Macnaughton who held the position since 2017 and had been a Board member for nine years.

Qadeer has a wealth of experience which spans over 30 years in diverse, multi-faceted, complex organisations in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

He has held several non-executive roles including Chair of Arhag Housing Association and Vice Chair/Secretary of Vision Care for Homeless People. He has also been a Board member at Inquilab Housing, English Churches Housing Group, Stadium Housing Association, Passmore Regeneration Group and Brent Local Strategic Partnership. He was previously joint head of Pinnacle Consulting and a former Acting Chief Executive at Ujima Housing Association.

Qadeer now manages his own successful Housing and Management Consultancy Practice which he founded in 2007 to help social housing organisations to effectively manage their performance, people and partnerships. In addition, he is an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Board Advisor to the NHS Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit.

Qadeer Kiani commented: "I have a passion for customer driven housing services and making a difference to the lives of others. Therefore, I want to make sure that we can continue to deliver on Hightown’s mission of building homes and supporting people.”

David Bogle, Chief Executive of Hightown, said: “I'm delighted to welcome Qadeer as the new Chair of Hightown. He brings a wealth of highly relevant experience to the role and is fully aligned with our social values and aspirations."