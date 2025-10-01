Hertfordshire high streets 'prey to money laundering, sales of illegal cigarettes and vapes' councillor claims
As a result, proposals are to be drawn up for a summit to focus on the future of high streets and town centres across the county.
The challenges were discussed at the latest meeting of the county council’s environment, transport and growth cabinet panel, in response to a motion tabled by Conservative Councillor John Graham.
Councillor Graham’s motion highlighted the impact of increases in National Insurance, rates, rents and parking charges.
And proposing a summit, it suggested high streets were now “prey to money laundering, sales of illegal cigarettes and vapes”.
At the meeting, Councillor Graham told councillors that in the six years since the county’s last summit, he pointed to the continuing emergence of retail parks on the edge of towns, offering free parking, easy access and larger stores. the “pressures on our high streets have grown”.
And with the increasing offer of alternative services – such as restaurants and cinemas – he suggested the convenience of retail parks was shifting consumer habits away from the high street.
He suggested increases in National Insurance rates for employers and in the minimum wage had “hit the retail sector the hardest”, pointing to 50k job losses in the retail and wholesale sector between March and June.
And he said: “For all those reasons, I believe it is time to look again at what this council can do for the high street.”
He suggested that a summit would need to include district councils, which are responsible for parking, and others, as well as the county council.
And he particularly highlighted a decision to restrict free parking in Kings Langley.
A report compiled by county council officers catalogued the challenges facing the high street – as well as measures that had been implemented to support them.
And at the end of the debate, councillors unanimously backed calls for plans to be drawn up for a summit that could be held next spring.
Backing the calls for a summit, Conservative Councillor Steve Wortley said that shops and town centres were “the beating heart”.
And he suggested that in 12 years of being a councillor, there had not been a motion that he had been “more strongly in support of”.
Pointing to the need for high streets to adapt, he catalogued a range of events, festivals and promotions in Hoddesdon, including Rock Around the Clock Tower and events for St George’s Day – as well as better parking, safer crossings and greener spaces.
And he said “. . I think the lesson is really clear here. When councils, businesses, communities and the likes of Hertfordshire Futures work together, we really can achieve.
“Because the high street is changing. And the faster we adapt to it – and the more innovative ideas and ‘off the wall’ projects that we come up with – the better it will be.”
Executive member for environment, transport and growth, Councillor Paul Zukowskyj, also stressed the need for innovation.
“Our high streets need to evolve, they need to evolve to what people want them to be,” he said.
“And actually, what people want them to be in 2025 probably isn’t what they wanted them to be in 2010. It’s changed that quickly, that fast.”
Conservative Councillor Eric Buckmaster stressed that there wasn’t a “one size that fits all”.
And after referencing the challenges highlighted in the panel report, Liberal Democrat Councillor Stuart Roberts pointed to good practices in Hertfordshire and elsewhere.
He said it was important that the summit not only focus on the negatives and the challenges, but on the positives and the opportunities.
The report presented to the meeting also referenced work on the Hertfordshire Local Industrial Strategy (2019) and the High Streets and Town Centres Strategy and Action Plan (2020).
It referenced ongoing work on the emerging Hertfordshire Economic Strategy.
And it pointed to regeneration projects with the aim of revitalising high streets over the past 10 years -including projects in Watford, Hatfield, Stevenage, South Oxhey, Waltham Cross and Hemel Hempstead.
But it warned: “There are no quick or easy fixes to rejuvenating high streets and town centres.
“It requires long-term policy change, commitment and investment which, at a time when there are significant pressures on the public purse, may prove difficult to achieve.”