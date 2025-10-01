The challenges facing high streets in Hertfordshire – including the rise of the out-of-town retail park, the move towards online shopping and increases in business rates – have been highlighted at a meeting of county councillors.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, proposals are to be drawn up for a summit to focus on the future of high streets and town centres across the county.

The challenges were discussed at the latest meeting of the county council’s environment, transport and growth cabinet panel, in response to a motion tabled by Conservative Councillor John Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graham’s motion highlighted the impact of increases in National Insurance, rates, rents and parking charges.

Cllr Paul Zukowskyj Executive member for environment, transport and growth, Hertfordshire County Council. Image supplied by Hertfordshire County Council

And proposing a summit, it suggested high streets were now “prey to money laundering, sales of illegal cigarettes and vapes”.

At the meeting, Councillor Graham told councillors that in the six years since the county’s last summit, he pointed to the continuing emergence of retail parks on the edge of towns, offering free parking, easy access and larger stores. the “pressures on our high streets have grown”.

And with the increasing offer of alternative services – such as restaurants and cinemas – he suggested the convenience of retail parks was shifting consumer habits away from the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested increases in National Insurance rates for employers and in the minimum wage had “hit the retail sector the hardest”, pointing to 50k job losses in the retail and wholesale sector between March and June.

Cllr John Graham Hertfordshire County Council. Image supplied by Hertfordshire County Council.

And he said: “For all those reasons, I believe it is time to look again at what this council can do for the high street.”

He suggested that a summit would need to include district councils, which are responsible for parking, and others, as well as the county council.

And he particularly highlighted a decision to restrict free parking in Kings Langley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report compiled by county council officers catalogued the challenges facing the high street – as well as measures that had been implemented to support them.

And at the end of the debate, councillors unanimously backed calls for plans to be drawn up for a summit that could be held next spring.

Backing the calls for a summit, Conservative Councillor Steve Wortley said that shops and town centres were “the beating heart”.

And he suggested that in 12 years of being a councillor, there had not been a motion that he had been “more strongly in support of”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointing to the need for high streets to adapt, he catalogued a range of events, festivals and promotions in Hoddesdon, including Rock Around the Clock Tower and events for St George’s Day – as well as better parking, safer crossings and greener spaces.

And he said “. . I think the lesson is really clear here. When councils, businesses, communities and the likes of Hertfordshire Futures work together, we really can achieve.

“Because the high street is changing. And the faster we adapt to it – and the more innovative ideas and ‘off the wall’ projects that we come up with – the better it will be.”

Executive member for environment, transport and growth, Councillor Paul Zukowskyj, also stressed the need for innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our high streets need to evolve, they need to evolve to what people want them to be,” he said.

“And actually, what people want them to be in 2025 probably isn’t what they wanted them to be in 2010. It’s changed that quickly, that fast.”

Conservative Councillor Eric Buckmaster stressed that there wasn’t a “one size that fits all”.

And after referencing the challenges highlighted in the panel report, Liberal Democrat Councillor Stuart Roberts pointed to good practices in Hertfordshire and elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was important that the summit not only focus on the negatives and the challenges, but on the positives and the opportunities.

The report presented to the meeting also referenced work on the Hertfordshire Local Industrial Strategy (2019) and the High Streets and Town Centres Strategy and Action Plan (2020).

It referenced ongoing work on the emerging Hertfordshire Economic Strategy.

And it pointed to regeneration projects with the aim of revitalising high streets over the past 10 years -including projects in Watford, Hatfield, Stevenage, South Oxhey, Waltham Cross and Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it warned: “There are no quick or easy fixes to rejuvenating high streets and town centres.

“It requires long-term policy change, commitment and investment which, at a time when there are significant pressures on the public purse, may prove difficult to achieve.”