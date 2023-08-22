Hemel Hempstead takeaway in the running to be named the best in the county

A takeaway in Hemel Hempstead has been shortlisted for a regional award recognising the best in the county.

Jay’s Indian Hut in Hemel Hempstead is among 10 finalists for the Regional Takeaway of the Year Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners will be decided at an event hosted by the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Jay's is one of 10 nominated takeaways in the region

Nominees will attend a red-carpet event in Hilton Park, London, on 8 October.

ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity, and great taste. Nominees are chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK. ARTA also uses social media recommendations and Food Hygiene Ratings to create its shortlist.

The nine other finalists are:

City Spice - St Albans

2. Mughal Kitchen - Royston

3. Chef Express - St Albans

4. Tandoori Nights - Hoddesdon

5. Baldock Spice - Baldock

6. Mumbai Spice - Stevenage

7. Surma Takeaway - Stevenage

8. Curry Garden - Potters Bar

Raj Fine Indian Cuisine – Luton

BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, is hosting alongside magician, Paul Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as regional gongs, national awards will also be handed out at the London event. These include: the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National and Regional Chefs of the Year, National and Regional Takeaway of the Year, and National Newcomer of The Year.

Overall, 1,190 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were nominated.

A panel of judges will pick the winners in each category.

ARTA CEO, Mohammed Munim, said: “Asian takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-Brexit.

“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian takeaways in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 8 October.”