Hemel takeaway handed one out of five food hygiene rating from Food Standards Agency

A number of food establishments across Dacorum have received new hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Among them is Hemel Hempstead takeaway The Submarine Fish Bar which was given an unlucky one-out-of-five during a visit on July 13. The low rating means 'major improvement necessary'.

Two takeaways fared much better in their inspections, including Best Kebab House in Lawn Lane and Alya's in Queensway. Both were rated five out of five.

Food hygiene ratings

Meanwhile six Dacorum establishments in the Restaurants, Cafes and Canteens category also recently received top ratings of five. They include the Harvester Restaurant in Flamstead, St Albans, the Prison Advice and Care Trust at The Mount HMP in Hemel Hempstead, the Olive Tree Restaurant in Berkhamsted, The Hill Farm Walk-In Cafe, Berkhamsted, the Premier Inn Kings Langley and Riverbank Refreshments at Splash Park Kiosk in Gadebridge Park.

Two were awarded a four star including The Pavillion in St Albans and The Paper Mill in Apsley.

It means that of Dacorum's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

And its also good news for sports clubs in the area, following top hygiene ratings for the bar areas at Berkhamsted Bowls Club, Hemel Hempstead’s Great Gaddesden Cricket Club and Tring Bowls Club.

The FSA scheme rating system is as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary