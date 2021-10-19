Hemel Hempstead employees at Breakspear Park go 'Back to the Future'

Employees at a business park in Hemel Hempstead went ‘Back to the Future’ when Doc Brown and a replica of the DeLorean zoomed in for a three-hour appearance last week.

Staff at Breakspear Park had the opportunity to take photos with a replica of the DeLorean, both in and out of the car, and a Doc Brown lookalike was on hand to welcome people to the future of working.

Staff were invited and encouraged to upload their photos to Breakspear Park’s App and Facebook page for the chance to win tickets to see the Back To The Future Musical stage show in the West End.

DeLorean outside Breakspear Park

Dina Mistry, marketing manager for Breakspear Park, said: “The health, wellness and happiness of staff working in Breakspear Park is a high priority for us.

“We are delighted that we were able to hold such an exciting event to welcome staff back into the office for, what might be for some, the first time in eighteen months, and we look forward to hosting many more amazing events in the future!”

Doc Brown from Back to the Future II made an appearance

Doc Brown in front of the DeLorean