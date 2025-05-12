Wills and Estates Expert says growing reliance on AI raises risk for disputes and legal fights

A leading expert on estate planning has issued a warning on the dangers of using AI to write and generate a Will.

Steve Bish’s advice comes following a new poll which indicated around 72% of adults aged between 30 and 34 would consider using AI to make a Will.

Steve, founder of S Bish Estate Planning, said an AI-generated Will may be poorly drafted and said it could be even contested in court, raising the risk of a lengthy and expensive dispute.

Steve Bish

Steve says: “AI is improving many areas of our lives. But Will writing isn’t one that this extends to. The problem with AI is that the underlying code will likely be based on a limited number of basic questions. An experienced lawyer or specialist in estate management may ask hundreds of questions, depending on the size of the estate.

“These will be specifically tailored to the client, taking into account their wishes and careful consideration of how assets are to be shared.

“A one size fits all approach - which AI delivers - is likely to lead to loopholes and grey areas that could be contested in court with potentially ruinous costs for all involved. Don’t put your life in the hands of a robot!”

Steve added: “There are also concerns that AI-generated wills might not meet the UK’s legal requirements and, if one is deemed to be invalid, it would be open to be contested after your death. The risk is that it would spark costly family in-fighting and, at the end of the day, your final wishes may not be carried out.

“Writing a will should also not be seen as a one-off event. It should be reviewed every five years or after major life events, such as a divorce or the loss of an executor.”

Details of the rising numbers of young people thinking of turning to AI for help writing a Will emerged in a recent study.

The research, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers, found 72% of UK adults aged between 30 and 34 would consider using AI to update their will. It also revealed how only half (52%) of Wills in the UK have been drafted by a solicitor.

This raises concerns that many people may be putting their estate and loved ones at risk due to errors, ambiguous wording, or failure to meet legal requirements.

As the use of AI continues to rise globally, experts are stressing that when it comes to wills, it’s vital to have professional legal oversight.

Here, Steve outlines the benefits of writing a proper will and not adopting a DIY approach.

Protect your loved ones - without a will, your estate will be divided according to intestacy laws which could leave family members without.

- without a will, your estate will be divided according to intestacy laws which could leave family members without. Give peace of mind - a well-written will may help reduce emotional grief so your family will not be faced with financial complications and legal issues.

- a well-written will may help reduce emotional grief so your family will not be faced with financial complications and legal issues. Protect children and pets - guardians can be appointed for children and you can set out how you would like pets to be looked after and paid for.

- guardians can be appointed for children and you can set out how you would like pets to be looked after and paid for. Minimise family disputes - setting out your wishes clearly leaves no room for ambiguity after you pass.

- setting out your wishes clearly leaves no room for ambiguity after you pass. Pay less tax - proper estate planning can reduce the amount of inheritance tax payable, meaning more money for your loved ones.