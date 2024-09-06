Developer announces plans to create a new 90-home neighbourhood in Berkhamsted

A housing developer has informed residents of its plans to construct 90 new homes in Berkhamsted.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crest Nicholson is informing residents of plans to build 90 houses off Shootersway in West Berkhamsted.

A consultation period has been opened by the housing company allowing residents to provide feedback on its plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaflets have been sent to people living nearby, outlining some of the features Crest Nicholson would like the new neighbourhood to have.

The proposed location for the new Berkhamsted development

Staff representing the developer will host an exhibition at Berkhamsted Civic Centre between 4pm to 8pm next Thursday (12 September).

Guests will learn more about the potential development and will also have the chance to fill out a survey relating to the major housing project.

Crest Nicholson says the homes will be sustainable, that some will qualify as affordable, that they will be a mix of different sizes, and include rental and shared ownership options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the homes the homebuilder is planning to create new open green spaces and play areas for families.

Charging points for electric vehicles will added to the neighbourhood which has a minimum biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent as a target.

Also, the company plans to financially contribute to local council projects for new infrastructure schemes as part of the development agreement.

Further information on the development will be released online here, after the in-person exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crest Nicholson says the project will bring much needed housing to Hertfordshire. It says after the consultation period, it plans to finalise an application to be formally submitted to the local authority.