Dacorum business professionals sought as mentors for Dragons' Apprentice Challenge 2025/26
Launched in Dacorum in 2009, the challenge pairs Year 12 students (the “Apprentices”) with a local business professional (the “Dragon”) and a local charity. Together, teams are tasked with turning £100 of seed money into as much as they can through fundraising, product development, or service delivery — all while learning real-world skills in project management, marketing, budgeting, and teamwork.
The Dragon acts as mentor and motivator, sharing business knowledge and guiding the team through their journey. It’s a rewarding opportunity to give back, support a local charity, and invest in future talent.
We’re currently recruiting new Dragons for the 2025/26 Challenge. If you’re an experienced professional based in or around Dacorum — from any sector — and want to make a tangible impact in your community, we’d love to hear from you.
Time commitment is manageable, with occasional meetings from September to February. Your expertise could help shape a young person’s future — and it’s great fun too!
To express your interest or learn more, contact our Connect Dacorum team at [email protected] or call 01442 247209.
Let’s work together to inspire the entrepreneurs and changemakers of tomorrow.