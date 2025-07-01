Dacorum business professionals sought as mentors for Dragons' Apprentice Challenge 2025/26

The winners of a previous Dragons Apprentice Challenge

Join the Dragons’ Apprentice Challenge and Inspire Young Minds Community Action Dacorum is calling on local business professionals to unleash their inner Dragon by joining the Dragons’ Apprentice Challenge — an innovative project that brings together schools and businesses to teach vital skills to the next generation.

Launched in Dacorum in 2009, the challenge pairs Year 12 students (the “Apprentices”) with a local business professional (the “Dragon”) and a local charity. Together, teams are tasked with turning £100 of seed money into as much as they can through fundraising, product development, or service delivery — all while learning real-world skills in project management, marketing, budgeting, and teamwork.

The Dragon acts as mentor and motivator, sharing business knowledge and guiding the team through their journey. It’s a rewarding opportunity to give back, support a local charity, and invest in future talent.

We’re currently recruiting new Dragons for the 2025/26 Challenge. If you’re an experienced professional based in or around Dacorum — from any sector — and want to make a tangible impact in your community, we’d love to hear from you.

Time commitment is manageable, with occasional meetings from September to February. Your expertise could help shape a young person’s future — and it’s great fun too!

To express your interest or learn more, contact our Connect Dacorum team at [email protected] or call 01442 247209.

Let’s work together to inspire the entrepreneurs and changemakers of tomorrow.