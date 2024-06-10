Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Peele’s Nope is coming to Netflix UK

The film hits the streamer on June 14

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star in the Sci-Fi/ Horror film

It’s considered one of the best Sci-Fi films of the decade

Hold off on making any weekend plans just yet because Netflix is about to add one of the best films of the 2020s so far.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Peele’s Nope will drop on the streamer on Friday (June 14) and it is an absolute must-watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skins alumni Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer are the stars in this Spielbergian tale of mysterious going-ons at a horse farm just outside of Los Angeles. Nope landed in cinemas in the summer of 2022, when the Covid pandemic was no longer at its height but audiences weren’t flocking back to cinemas.

If you missed out on Nope when it was on the silver screen, its arrival on Netflix this week is the perfect chance to rectify that. For fans of spine-tingling, jaw-dropping blockbuster movies it is one that begs to be revisited year-after-year.

When is Nope coming to Netflix?

Jordan Peele’s third film will drop on the UK version of the streamer on Friday, 14 June. New additions to Netflix are available from around 8am GMT on a release date.

Nope’s arrival is just the latest major coup for the streaming service when it comes to underseen blockbuster flicks. Netflix added Godzilla: Minus One, the winner of best VFX at the Oscars earlier this year, in May and it shot to the top of the most watched film charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Nope about?

The many twist, turns and surprises are part of the pleasure of watching Nope and so we don’t want to spoil any of that by giving too much away here. The description on Netflix's website reads: “Estranged siblings Em and OJ encounter a strange entity lurking in the sky after they inherit the family horse ranch following their dad's sudden death.”

Should you watch Nope?

If you are a fan of the films of Steven Spielberg, in particular Jaws or Close Encounters of the Third Kind, then Nope should fly to the top of your must watch list. But if that doesn’t sell you on the film then just know it is a masterful blend of spectacle, nail-biting tension and inventive set-pieces that will stick with you well after the credits roll.

It has a 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and is certified fresh. The critical consensus on the website reads: “Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal.”

And in the opinion of this reporter, Nope is among the handful of very best blockbuster films released so far in the 2020s - and it will be one that gets looked back on more and more fondly as the years go by. Beef star Steven Yeun also puts in one of the most memorable performances of the decade and it features one of the coolest motorbike scenes in recent memory, but that is as much as I will give away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it suitable for the whole family?

Nope was issued with an age rating of 15 by the BBFC upon its release in cinemas in 2022. It means that the film is not suitable for younger members of the family and it does include a few gruesome scenes.