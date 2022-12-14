A charity in Berkhamsted has been made an official ‘warm space’ in Hertfordshire as the cost of living grips those living in the borough.

Open Door Community Space and Café is now a designated warm space for residents to stay warm this winter.

The premises on Berkhamsted High Street are open weekdays from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and Saturday 10.30am to 1pm. During these times the café offers hot and cold drinks, cakes, a savoury dish like as soup, and a place to be. The café operates on a donations basis - so pay as much, or as little as you’d like, or are able.

Inside Open Door Berkhamsted

There is free wifi, power sockets to use, activities around the building and usually an art exhibition on.