Berkhamsted salon wins top business award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2021

A salon in Berkhamsted has won a top award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2021.

Alchemy & I won the Independent Salon – Business Newcomer title at the awards, sponsored by the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF).

The salon, on Berkhamsted's High Street, beat off tough competition from other finalists to be recognised for creating a successful new salon business that is less than two years old.

The Alchemy & I Team

The HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards, now in their 23rd year, reward the hardworking names that have built outstanding salon businesses. The awards are an annual celebration of business brilliance.

Alchemy & I reached the finals after submitting a detailed online dossier outlining the inspiration behind their new salon, including set-up costs and how they have grown the business since its inception.

Judges praised Alchemy & I’s solid business plan, level-headed approach and ability to tackle issues calmly and successfully.

Haylee Benton, founder and CEO, said: “I could not be prouder of what we have achieved in such a short space of time.

Alchemy & I on the High Street

"This achievement is all down to amazing teamwork that spans so many levels, so a huge thank you has to go to our Alchemy & I team, you are such a talented bunch of people.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to all of our clients. Without their support and loyalty, we wouldn’t have gotten through this past crazy year, so we want to thank them for sticking by us and always championing our salon.”

On receiving the award, Aurora Salvador, chief of staff, and Sean Butt, salon-director, from Alchemy & I, added: "It feels amazing to be a winner, especially after everything that’s happened this year!

"We’ve worked so hard to make the Alchemy brand stand out, and we couldn’t thank our team enough, they’re always looking for ways to make the business grow and succeed, so having their support means so much to us.’

Alchemy & I was also finalist for Salon of the Year, Salon Design and the Customer Service Award categories, while Salon-director, Sean Butt, was finalist for Manager of the Year.

Jayne Lewis Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: "The last two years have presented many challenges to our beloved industry.

"To start a new business in such extenuating circumstances requires courage, drive and determination.