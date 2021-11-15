Berkhamsted jewellery designer launches new range of handmade pieces for Christmas

These one-of-a-kind pieces could be perfect for a special Christmas gift

Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:18 pm

A jewellery designer from Berkhamsted has launched her latest range of bespoke, handmade jewellery - just in time for Christmas.

Charlotte Latimer created Latimer Designs in 2020, and each piece is inspired by organic forms and carefully hand-carved into jeweller’s wax before being cast into silver.

The traditional process of applying heat to wax creates a unique earthy feel for the new range, which includes beautifully crafted and hand-finished necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings packaged into specially designed, environmentally friendly boxes.

Charlotte Latimer rings

Charlotte said: "For me, the process of creating a piece of jewellery is very meditative and therapeutic, allowing me to tap into my creative side and draw on personal emotions and memories.

“Often, my pieces are a result of sitting down at my bench - without any initial sketches - and just letting my hands guide the way.”

The new Latimer Designs range provides one-of-a-kind pieces that are perfect for a special Christmas gift, Charlotte also offers bespoke commissions.

Charlotte Latimer necklace

To see the full range visit @clatimer_designs on Instagram or contact Charlotte on [email protected][email protected].

