Amazon Hemel Hempstead donates £1,000 to mental health charity

The Amazon team in Hemel Hempstead has donated £1,000 to a mental health charity in Hertfordshire.

Herts Mind Network delivers essential mental health support by providing opportunities for people to access support that will enable them to recover from, or live with mental ill health.

The charity encompasses a diverse range of services, operating seven wellbeing centres and other venues across Hertfordshire.

Imani Change, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead

Imani Change, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “We are very aware of the impact of COVID-19 on the communities around us and wanted to show our support once again for the great team at Herts Mind Network.”

Amazon in Hemel Hempstead has supported Hertfordshire Mind Network previously, with a £1,000 donation made to the charity in 2020.

Jenny McKenzie, who nominated the charity for support, said: “Unfortunately, one of Herts Mind Network’s wellbeing centres was vandalised during lockdown.

"I hope that this donation gives them the support they need to continue providing their amazing services and rebuild the garden that was destroyed.”

Hertfordshire Mind Network received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.