Colney Heath builders’ merchants nominated for trade body training title

A builders’ merchants with its headquarters in Colney Heath has been nominated for a national trade body award for its commitment to the training and development of its staff.

Lawsons is a finalist in the prestigious Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) Training Company of the Year, which recognises excellence in staff training and development across the UK’s building materials supply sector.

Founded in 1921 in North London, the family-run business has grown to become one of the largest independent timber and building materials suppliers in London and the South East, with over 700 employees and 35 branches from Lincolnshire to the South Coast.

Chairman Simon Lawson said: “We pride ourselves on creating staff development pathways, and training and development is a key element of our recruitment.

“As the technology and materials involved in the construction industry adapt at speed, we consider training to be an essential requirement of our daily working life. You never stop learning.

“The successful growth of the company is based on the opportunities the business creates for staff to develop and grow.

“This ethos creates a culture and environment where staff are proud to work for the company, and the impact is felt both in the business as well as the wider community.

Lawsons runs a range of apprenticeship schemes as well as a two-year graduate training scheme.

Simon added: “Training at Lawsons is a mixture of on-the-job practical training and classroom-based activities.

“The company has a training culture which draws upon internal resources as well as leveraging the training facilities and capabilities of our suppliers and the BMF.

“The expansion of branches has created multiple development pathways, nurturing commitment and passion within the staff, which we, the third-generation owners of the business, believe directly translates into outstanding results.”

Nominated by BMF regional managers, who work closely with members in their area to satisfy training and other service requirements, Lawsons is one of six shortlisted companies selected for its commitment to supporting and developing teams through BMF training.

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: “The BMF is supporting the building materials sector to shape the future and put in place the framework to meet the Government’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes, and our members are ready to support the new spending plans.

“Increased amounts of building materials from bricks and mortar to plasterboard and fixings will be needed by the construction industry if it is to meet the target.

“Lawsons is nurturing talented, trained people across this vital industry to power the sector.

“They have been supportive of our major new initiative, Building Materials Careers www.bmcareers.com which has seen the building materials sector collaborate to attract the right talent and skills into the building materials supply network.

“Lawsons has also demonstrated a clear commitment to the BMF Apprenticeship Pledge, which set a target of securing 15,000 apprenticeship places within the sector by 2030 and exceeded that target in January, five years ahead of schedule.

“Both these initiatives and more have produced tangible benefits within their organisation, including being short-listed for this prestigious award.”

The winner of BMF Training Company of the Year 2025 will be revealed at the BMF Members’ Day Awards Dinner on September 18, 2025, following the BMF Members’ Day Annual Conference, which takes place at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham on September 17–18.

This year’s conference theme is ‘Engaging with the Future,’ reflecting the industry’s evolving priorities in innovation, sustainability, and workforce development.