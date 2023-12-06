News you can trust since 1858
Berkhamsted E-Bike brand delights customers with a Christmas tribute song

Berkhamsted E-Bike brand records a Christmas tribute song for its customers.
By Oliver FrancisContributor
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT
As a thank you to their awesome customers, Estarli dedicates their Christmas Film to the people who ride their E-Bikes.

The track is performed by resident bike builder, Harry Phillips and was shot in a festive part of their Hertfordshire factory.

To listen to the song go to: https://youtu.be/suvMmbqZEX4?si=UT4GeADYn-WTvlNK.

