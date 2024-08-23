Berkhamsted bridal business shuts up shop leaving customers without dresses and out of pocket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bridal shop has closed its doors leaving disappointed customers without their dream dress and hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Bustle and Bow, based at Lower King Road, Berkhamsted, closed unexpectedly owing numerous customers thousands of pounds and leaving many brides-to-be in tears.

One such customer, Letty Bryant, claims she is personally out of pocket by £2,300 and wanted to warn other customers after complaining to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice.

She says other customers had also ordered and paid for wedding dresses but have been left without their dream gowns and out of pocket – some just a matter of weeks from their wedding.

Bustle & Bow closed owing customers hundreds of pounds for unfulfilled orders

She said: “I am personally out of pocket by £2,300. I contacted the designer of my dress who confirmed to me another bride had been in contact and said Leigh hadn’t even placed her order, and she is due to get married in five weeks with no dress, despite placing an order over a year ago, and paying up front in full.

“Other brides have paid and contacted the designers directly who have confirmed Leigh hadn’t made payment to them, therefore ‘they were not releasing the orders’.”

Letty said a lot of ‘brides’ had commented on Bustle and Bow’s Facebook page, but that the comments had now been deleted.

The Gazette has approached Leigh Shann for a comment but is yet to receive a response.

This is the notice posted on the door of the shop which greeted unhappy customers arriving to chase their orders

Hertfordshire County Council confirmed it is aware of the complaints and Trading Standards is looking into the matter.

A spokesperson told The Gazette: “Trading Standards are aware of concerns and are making enquiries.

“Anyone wishing to report their concerns or needing advice on their contractual rights should contact the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk”

According to the Companies House, a website believed to be affiliated with the shop remains live and active.

Letty added: “The owner was initially trading from 2-4 Lower Kings Road but that shop closed and she then moved to 47 Lower Kings Road and two weeks ago that shop also was closed down with a bailiff’s notice posted at the premises.

"The landlord and bailiffs are letting brides into the shop to see if their dresses are there, but many have come away disappointed.

“I went to the shop before I was aware of what happened, that’s how I found out. I was also approached by a neighbouring business who told me of other customers who had been impacted over the past 12 months.

"Another two people turned up at the shop while I was outside, also trying to make contact.”