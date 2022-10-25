News you can trust since 1858
Apsley’s Kent Brushes wins ‘Export Business of the Year’ at Chamber of Commerce awards

The company has made brushes for over 240 years

By Olivia Preston
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 5:25pm

Apsley’s Kent Brushes has been named the Export Business of the Year for the Global Player Awards by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

Following this achievement, the company was put forward for the East of England Regional Award - which it also won.

The business, which was founded in 1777, creates quality brushes, selling on continents across the globe.

Pictured: Justin Richardson the MD of the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce (right) presenting the award to Kent Brushes

Managing director of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Justin Richardson presented both awards to the sales and technical teams.

International sales manager Mac Magdenovic said: “Our heritage and applied innovation are a source of pride within the company but we also are thrilled when these are recognised by others outside of the company."

Kent Brushes, which has its factory and headquarters in Apsley, is a Royal Warrant Holder for the supply of brush-ware to the Royal Household and has been providing brushes to the last nine British monarchs since 1820.

