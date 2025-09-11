A new housing development in Dacorum has been granted planning permission and will consist of 150 homes.

A new neighbourhood consisting of 150 homes will be built in Kings Langley. It was argued that the area where the homes will be built matches the current Government’s ‘grey belt criteria’.

This area of land between Kings Langley Secondary School and the A41, had protected ‘Green Belt’ status but will become a new housing site.

Planners argued despite its protected criteria the area does not strongly contribute to its overall purposes.

An artist's impression of the housing project

When Labour was elected to power last year, the Government coined the term ‘grey belt’ and said it would seek to build homes on poor-quality or already developed green belt land. This policy has been designed to help the Government reach ambitious housing targets linked to the current shortage of affordable homes throughout the UK.

Developer, The Hill Group, has revealed that the homes will be a mix of homes ranging from one bedroom to five bedroom properties. The company adds that half of the properties will meet ‘affordable’ criteria.

The Hill Group says its housing project, located north of Chipperfield Road, will include extensive green and community spaces. A spokesperson said: “These include woodland walks, pastoral meadows, and ponds that will provide wetland habitats, contributing to an overall biodiversity net gain of at least 10 percent. Children’s play areas and a community orchard will encourage outdoor activity, while new walking and cycling routes lined with edible hedges will promote healthy and active lifestyles.”

They add that where possible, existing trees and hedgerows will not be destroyed. The Hill Group plans to open an education and community hub at the Farmstead in connection as part of the approved plans.

It has also been revealed that the new properties will have air-source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points, plus other sustainable measures.

Andy Hill OBE, founder and group chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “This neighbourhood is much more than a housing development - it’s a thoughtfully designed place that delivers the right homes in the right location, half of them affordable, while enhancing local biodiversity and supporting healthier, more active lifestyles.”