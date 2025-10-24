Webuyanycar and Woburn Safari Park invite families for half term Halloween adventure

Families are being encouraged to make the most of the October half term with a visit to Woburn Safari Park, where a new collaboration with webuyanycar is adding extra fun to the iconic wildlife experience.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s go-to car buying service has partnered with the much-loved Bedfordshire attraction to create a playful, interactive trail designed to entertain children and parents alike. Running until 31st December 2025, the initiative is giving families an added reason to visit during the half term break.

Throughout the Road Safari and Foot Safari, visitors will encounter a series of animal-themed car puns and witty jokes that bring a light-hearted twist to the adventure. On arrival, children will receive specially created Halloween-themed activity sheets, encouraging them to spot themed signs, solve riddles and hunt for punchlines as they explore the park. Completed sheets can be shared across webuyanycar’s social media channels, with families entered into a draw to win safari-themed bundles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Jensen, Head of Engagement at webuyanycar, commented: “This partnership is a celebration of the joy that families find in days out together, especially the ones that start with a seatbelt click. Whether it’s a zebra-themed pun or a trunk-sized joke from an elephant, we’re bringing fun to the journey and creating moments that spark laughter and curiosity. Woburn Safari Park has been a favourite for generations of car-loving families, and we’re proud to support such a unique and memorable experience.”

Community Matters

The campaign runs at Woburn Safari Park from 1st July until 31st December 2025, but the first half term break of the school year offers the ideal opportunity for families to enjoy the trail as part of an unforgettable day out.

Webuyanycar boasts more than 500 branches nationwide, with five within a ten mile radius of Woburn Safari Park, including Milton Keynes Kingston Centre, Bletchley Retail Park, Leighton Buzzard Morrisons, Houghton Regis Morrisons and Bedford.

For more information, visit www.webuyanycar.com/woburn-safari/