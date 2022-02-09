Students from The Hemel Hempstead School star in Hairspray

Students at The Hemel Hempstead School recently showed off their acting skills in an outstanding performance of Hairspray.

The students, ranging from year 7’s in their first big show to seasoned actors in the sixth form, took on the musical.

A strong script, with challenging content, reflects a time of prejudice, segregation and institutional racism; yet with many lessons and messages still relevant today.

The cast and crew worked tirelessly alongside the dedicated staff to make this performance happen even with all of the restrictions faced due to covid.

Year 13 student Billy Reed-Hook, who donned his wig and sparkly red dress to play Edna Turnblad, said: "I loved playing Edna, and not just because of the glitz and glam.

"Both teachers and students were so professional but the magic was never lost.

"The musicals are the highlight of my year every time they come around, it always feels like our own little family.

"I’m going to miss the musicals next year, but I will definitely be back in two years to play for the next one!"

A spokesperson for The Hemel Hempstead School said: "Thank you to all the parents, carers, friends, family and teachers who came to be part of such an engaged and supportive audience.

"Thanks to some clever filtration technology, some thoughtful seating arrangements and a lot of care, we were so glad to be able to put on a full performance, despite the ever-present problems caused by Covid, and we could not be more pleased that we were able to take one more step back to normal."

Harry Miller, Year 13 Student, who is hoping to attend drama school next year, said: "Having the privilege of being cast in three musicals at the school, I have been simply amazed at the professionalism of everybody involved.

"The cast and crew of Hairspray always found a way to make every rehearsal better than the last, we accomplished things we never thought we could do.

"Thanks to all of the input from the teachers we put on four incredible performances with standing ovations every night."