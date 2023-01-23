Michael Mcintyre returning to Hemel Hempstead due to popular demand
His show sold out in minutes last time
Award-winning comedian Michael McIntyre is coming back to Hemel Hempstead this month.
The funnyman will be back at the theatre by popular demand. His show on January 17 saw 85,000 people try to book 110 seats. Michael will try out his new material next Tuesday, January 31, with tickets on sale at noon tomorrow (January 24).
The show is strictly for those over 14 years old and anyone younger will not be admitted, even if they are accompanied by an adult.
Previous bookers of the performance on January 17 will be unable to book tickets for the new date. Tickets are limited to two per household and must be collected from the venue on the night of the show with an accompanying ID.
The resale of tickets will result in cancellation. Attendees are asked to arrive 45 minutes before the show's start, as latecomers may be refused entry. Tickets can be found here.