Michael McIntyre: 85,000 people try to book 110 seats for Hemel Hempstead show

“Well done to those people we hope you enjoy the show!”

By Olivia Preston
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:30am

Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town Hall was ‘overwhelmed’ when over 85,000 people tried to book 110 seats for Michael McIntyre’s upcoming show.

Next week’s show on Tuesday, January 17 is a warm-up gig for the award-winning comedian and sold out in under five minutes.

The venue explained: "Most seats were held in baskets within 10 seconds of the show going on sale.”

Did you manage to get a ticket?
It added: “We understand your frustration if you didn't get tickets.”

