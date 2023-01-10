Michael McIntyre: 85,000 people try to book 110 seats for Hemel Hempstead show
“Well done to those people we hope you enjoy the show!”
Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town Hall was ‘overwhelmed’ when over 85,000 people tried to book 110 seats for Michael McIntyre’s upcoming show.
Next week’s show on Tuesday, January 17 is a warm-up gig for the award-winning comedian and sold out in under five minutes.
The venue explained: "Most seats were held in baskets within 10 seconds of the show going on sale.”
It added: “We understand your frustration if you didn't get tickets.”