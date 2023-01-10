Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town Hall was ‘overwhelmed’ when over 85,000 people tried to book 110 seats for Michael McIntyre’s upcoming show.

Next week’s show on Tuesday, January 17 is a warm-up gig for the award-winning comedian and sold out in under five minutes.

Advertisement

The venue explained: "Most seats were held in baskets within 10 seconds of the show going on sale.”

Did you manage to get a ticket?