Bucks performing arts centre announces special musical in Tring for mum with cancer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emily Scott is looking for participants ahead of a special performance of Shrek taking place at DEMBE Theatre in Tring.
Emily who attended Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School in Aylesbury, runs Scott’s Performing Arts. Her and her team of instructors, are raising money for Bucks mother Kate Miles, who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
Since her diagnosis she has played an active part in Aylesbury and the wider Bucks community taking part in a number of fundraising initiatives, including a well-attended netball tournament in Aylesbury two months ago.
Kate, 41, alongside friends and family, has helped to raise just under £35,000 for Breast Cancer Now, Scott’s Performing Arts wants to help raise that amount further.
Emily, founder and director of the company, met Kate when her two children attended one of Emily’s musical theatre workshops and felt inspired to dedicate a performance to the Bucks mum who is still undergoing treatment.
Scott’s Performing Arts is running a 24-hour production of Shrek the musical. Rehearsals for the one-day event begin on 25 October, before youngsters will take to the stage for two special productions the following day.
People of all backgrounds, aged eight and above are encouraged to register an interest in joining the 24-hour performance. Scott’s Performing Arts has set an audition date of 15 September, people can register an interest here.