The Marlowes Shopping Centre welcomes new café Jenny’s Kitchen

The Marlowes Shopping Centre have welcomed a brand new eatery to their centre, just in time for half term.

Jenny’s Kitchen, located next to B&M, has opened to much excitement across social media, and is set to become a well loved staple at the centre.

The extensive menu features breakfast choices to suit every preference, from a full English Breakfast and loaded pancakes to lighter options such as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and topped toasts. Lunchtime favourites such as sandwiches, baguettes, wraps and jacket potatoes are also on offer alongside exciting dishes such as curries, pastas and salads. Jenny’s also offers kids meals at £5.90 which includes a choice of drink.

The new café joins a range of eateries and stores available at the shopping centre, which includes High Street favourites such as Marks and Spencer, New Look, JD Sports, The Perfume Shop and The Entertainer and local independents.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are thrilled to welcome Jenny’s Kitchen to The Marlowes, for what is already another fantastic addition to our centre. We encourage our shoppers to stop by and try their extensive menu which provides something for everyone, and we can confirm – it tastes as good as it looks! We will see you there!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.