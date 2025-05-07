Swing into 2-for-1 crazy golf at two Herts venues throughout May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Play more and pay less with 2-for-1 crazy golf at Mulligans Hemel and Mulligans Stevenage throughout May, including the school holidays and Bank Holidays

Mulligans Hemeland Mulligans Stevenage are teeing up non-stop family fun throughout May, including the half-term and Bank Holidays, with a 2-for-1 offer on Crazy Golf.

Families can get up, get active and double the fun without doubling the cost by booking online using code MADMAY to gain 2 for 1 on rounds of crazy golf in May.

Mulligans Stevenage ​​is the brand’s longest-running venue and centres around two 18-hole crazy golf courses: one Jurassic and one ocean-themed.

Mulligans Hemel's VR Arena

Meanwhile, Mulligans Hemel, the brand’s newest site, centres around interactive crazy golf courses, themed on iconic games and toys. Mulligans Hemel is home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong, and shuffleboard. Plus, an outdoor seating area perfect for the warmer weather.

Split into zones, both venues have a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations, and offer a range of sharing plates- perfect for fuelling your game.

May Madness is in full swing at Mulligans Hemeland Mulligans Stevenage, so the venues are open on every single day of May to ensure an un-fore-gettable month.

The offer is valid for adult, under-16, and student tickets, which must be pre-booked online for the same date and time.

Mulligans Hemel's crazy golf course themed on iconic games and toys

For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com or keep up with day-to-day updates by following @ mulliganshemel and @ mulligansstevenage on Instagram or Mulligans Hemeland Mulligans Stevenage on Facebook.