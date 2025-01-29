Strike a pose on The Marlowes Shopping Centre’s red carpet this half-term

By Laura Osman
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Get ready to walk down The Marlowes’ red carpet on Wednesday 19th February from 11am until 4pm. Their Red Carpet WOW event, running in the South Mall, is free for families to enjoy this half term.

The Marlowes invites visitors to embrace the glitz and glam and snap a picture with their friends and family in the fun photobooth for the chance to win a £50 voucher for B&M, which will be awarded to the VIP who strikes the best pose! The photobooth is set to be kitted out with great props for all to have fun and get creative with.

Once the guests have captured the perfect photo, The Marlowes challenges them to unleash their inner artist and decorate a photoframe with some fun arts and crafts supplies to take home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also joining in on the excitement are several stores at The Marlowes, where shoppers can look forward to stunning red carpet-inspired looks and samples.

Red Carpet WOWRed Carpet WOW
Red Carpet WOW

The Marlowes is one of Hemel Hempstead’s most prominent shopping centres with High Street favourites such as B&M, Marks & Spencer, JD Sports, New Look, The Perfume Shop and more with many eateries such as Muffin Break, Brunch Café, Greggs and Wenzel’s.

The Marlowes has also celebrated the recent addition of Jenny’s Kitchen which opened its doors on Monday 27th January. Their menu boasts a delicious variety of options, including indulgent loaded pancakes, creamy milkshakes, classic American breakfasts, and traditional English plates.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “The team at The Marlowes are beyond excited to see all the fabulous photos on the red carpet—and we can’t wait to snap a few ourselves! This event promises to be a fantastic way to add some fun to our guests' shopping experience during the February Half Term. We can’t wait to welcome them and share the excitement!

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website

Related topics:New LookJD Sports
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice