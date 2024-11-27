Snow Globe set to return to Riverside Shopping Centre

Riverside Shopping Centre Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, have announced a new date for their free Giant Snow Globe event.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, November 30, the popular shopping centre will see the arrival of a larger-than-life snow globe for families to hop in and enjoy a winter wonderland, and of course capture memories to last a lifetime. The snow globe was postponed due to Storm Bert last weekend.

All families will enjoy a free print to take home with them as part of this wonderful experience. The snow globe will be located by Next, surrounded by popular High Street and local independent stores perfect for some Christmas shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free for local families to enjoy, and will run from 10am - 3pm.

Riverside Giant Snow Globe

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented: "We are happy to announce our new date for our Giant Snow Globe, now due to return to Riverside on Saturday 30th November. Our snow globe is incredibly popular with local families, so we are making sure nobody misses out! Bring along your family and friends and enjoy the magic!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.