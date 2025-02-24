RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Wildlife of the Lea Valley Park’

Bittern

Our next meeting is on Monday March 3, and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield WD4 9BS. On this occasion, we will have a talk by Paul Roper entitled ‘Wildlife of the Lea Valley Park'.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are very fortunate to have Paul speak to us again. Paul will talk to us about what wildlife can be found and seen in the extensive Lea Valley Regional Park.

The park is 26 miles long park and runs through London, Essex and Hertfordshire and is packed full of adventure from stunning and scientifically important open spaces to epic sporting experiences plus local history around every turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Water Vole

Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday March 22 to the RSPB's Rainham Marsh reserve, near Thurrock.

This reserve is carefully managed by grazing cattle and by maintaining water levels to create a patchwork of clumpy wet grassland and semi-permanent pools. This is the ideal habitat for marshland birds such as lapwings and redshanks as well as for wintering wildfowl, waders, some birds of prey, water voles, reptiles, and amphibians.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.