RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘The Countryside in Autumn’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
Our next outing is a local car share trip on Friday October 18 to Stockers and Springwell Lakes, near Rickmansworth. Stockers Lake is a large and attractive lake in the Colne Valley with nationally important numbers of wintering birds, including spectacular goldeneye and smew.
Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting: group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.