RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘The Countryside in Autumn’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST
Our next meeting is on Tuesday October 1, and will again be held in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield WD4 9BQ. On this occasion, we will have a talk entitled ‘The Countryside in Autumn’ by John Tyler. As we know from his previous talks, we can expect to have a talk about autumn wildlife which is both expertly photographed and described by John.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a local car share trip on Friday October 18 to Stockers and Springwell Lakes, near Rickmansworth. Stockers Lake is a large and attractive lake in the Colne Valley with nationally important numbers of wintering birds, including spectacular goldeneye and smew.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Amanita Muscaria FungusAmanita Muscaria Fungus
Amanita Muscaria Fungus

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting: group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.

