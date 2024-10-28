RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Herzegovina’

Our next meeting is on Tuesday November 5, and will again be held in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield WD4 9BQ. On this occasion, we will have a talk entitled ‘Herzegovina’ by Denis Bohm.

Denis is a new speaker to us, and as a frequent visitor to Herzegovina he will be well able to talk about this former part of Yugoslavia, its mountains and valleys, all of which teem with wildlife.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a local car share trip on Saturday November 9 to Grafham Water, nr. Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. This is England's third largest reservoir located in 1500 acres, with a 280 acre nature reserve featuring ancient woodlands and reed beds. It has important populations of several bird & amphibian species, and seven bird hides. There is also the usual café, shop etc facilities. The nature reserve is managed by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.