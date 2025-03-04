Rebellion, art, and naked truth: Why women are flying across the world for this exhibition

With less than a week to go until Unapologetic opens its doors at Trestle Arts Base in St. Albans, feminist artist Kat Shaw is proving that nothing—not even social media censorship—can silence this powerful movement.

Despite weeks of Instagram and Facebook restrictions limiting her ability to promote the exhibition, the KatWalk and evening event are now completely sold out. Women from across the UK, the US, Ireland, Australia, and beyond are traveling to take part in this groundbreaking protest-style exhibition, which has become a bold statement against the societal conditioning that has shamed, silenced, and suppressed women for generations.

A Celebration of Feminine Power—No Filter Needed

Taking place on Sunday, 9th March 2025, to coincide with International Women’s Day, Unapologetic is more than just an exhibition—it’s a protest, a rebellion, and a movement. Shaw’s artwork will be displayed alongside protest banners and slogan placards, rejecting outdated beauty standards and the idea that women must shrink themselves to fit within society’s narrow definitions of acceptability.

Art by Kat Shaw

At the heart of the event is the Closed Unapologetic Ceremony, where participants will engage in a sacred body-painting ritual, symbolising the stripping away of shame and the reclamation of their bodies. The day will culminate in the KATwalk—a naked runway-style performance, where women will walk unapologetically, exactly as they are.

A Sold-Out Event, But the Mission Continues

While the Live Show and Sisterhood Rave are now at full capacity, there is still an opportunity to be part of this growing movement. Shaw’s art, which has been at the centre of social media’s ongoing battle with censorship, is available for purchase on her official website.

Kat’s work is about more than paint on canvas—it is a rallying cry for women to take up space, reclaim their power, and see themselves through their own loving gaze rather than the harsh, patriarchal lens.

Art by Kat Shaw

By supporting Kat Shaw’s art, you are supporting the message of Unapologetic—that all bodies, in their raw, natural form, are valid, beautiful, and worthy of celebration.

Be Part of the Movement

With the exhibition now just days away, the energy surrounding Unapologetic is stronger than ever. Whether you are attending the event or supporting from afar, you can join the movement by purchasing Kat’s art and continuing the conversation about body autonomy, self-acceptance, and feminine power.

Visit https://katshaw.art/ to explore and purchase her work.

Follow @katshawartist on Instagram for behind-the-scenes updates and to witness the impact of Unapologetic as it unfolds.

Unmask. Uncover. Protest. Be Unapologetic.