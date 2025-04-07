MARSWORTH: Parking furore in Tring

Increased parking charges: These particularly hit those using the long-stay car park in Church Yard, Tring. Picture: Keith McMahon.

New car parking charges have come into effect in Tring – and many local people are unhappy about the price rises. There is still one-hour free parking in all short stay car parks. But some other charges have risen.

For example, parking in the long-stay car park at Church Yard, Tring, has gone up from £2.35 all day to £6.70 all day – hard for people who need to come into Tring to work, say local Facebook users.

One village resident posts on Everything Tring: ‘That means we need to give Dacorum Borough Council an extra £100 a month!

‘How is this justified? Is it to pay for the works on Tring High Street that they failed with the first time around and then had to get done again?

‘I imagine all of the nearby streets are bracing themselves for people parking all over the place to avoid getting extorted by the council.

‘Shame on you all. This is so poor.’

There are more than 180 comments on his post, many saying that the increases will adversely affect local businesses – and also complaining that parking at Tring Station is now £10 a day, or £7 off-peak.

Some point out that this will make it hard for charity shops to recruit volunteers, given the cost of parking. And other increases risk adversely affecting local businesses.

Tring Town Council clarifies that these price increases have been introduced by Dacorum Borough Council, which is an entirely separate body.

Councillor Sally Symington, newly elected leader of Dacorum Borough Council, points out that Tring retains one-hour free parking in all short-stay car parks.

She says: ‘I have written to parking team at Dacorum Borough Council to raise concerns about the impact of the higher increases for eight and 10-hour stays.

‘I've also called for a review of the availability of disabled parking following residents' concerns regarding accessibility to the High Street.’

Grace’s in Tring is offering a £1 discount to contribute to parking on all transactions over £30 where there is proof of paid parking at the time of the transaction (a photo of a receipt or via the app is required).

Staff say: ‘Please do not boycott local businesses, we need you right now more than ever! Offer ends end of April.’

RIDE: Entries are now open for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, with 140 places. Already more than 60 have booked. Last year it raised more that £20,000 for men’s charities and had a spectacular start from The Red Lion in Marsworth. There will be updates on The Red Lion’s Facebook page.

FLOATING MARKET: There will be a floating market on the canal at Startops From Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5, from 10am to 5pm.

STUFF OF DREAMS: Have you seen Stuff of Dreams on Netflix? It’s about a painting that could perhaps be a portrait of Shakespeare when he was younger.

It follows Tringite Steve Wadlow’s journey to investigate its provenance. His father Peter bought it years ago and he features in the film before his dementia. Steve says: ‘I’m glad to report that even at 93, he got to watch it with my mum Joan, who many will remember from the chemists in Chapel Street.’

The portrait is now in safe storage and not at their old Chapel Street home. Well worth watching.

THE GOAT BOAT: The Goat Boat is back, serving Caribbean food with reggae music. It was at Marsworth reservoirs at the weekend, open from 12.30pm until it gets dark. Follow The Goat Boat on Facebook for its summer route. Meanwhile, P.A.M.S in Tring now has a new roof top eating area. And Waters Edge Marsworth is planning a range of fun Easter activities from an egg hunt and egg decorating, to special menus. Email [email protected] to sign up for mailing list updates.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.

TRING JAZZ JAM: The next one is on Thursday, April 10 at the King’s Arms, Tring. All jazz lovers, listeners and performers welcome.

TRING TILES: There’s another opportunity to enjoy a private viewing and a talk about the Tring Tiles at Tring Local History Museum on April 23. Email Richard Tregoning at [email protected] if you are interested in attending. The Tiles tell amusing apocryphal tales from the early life of Christ.