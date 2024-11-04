Local artists showcase work at Berkhamsted Art Fair

More artists than ever before are taking part in Berkhamsted Art Fair (8-10 November at the Civic Centre), including painters, potters and glass makers.

Printmaking will be a special feature at the event, with Laurence Kiddle demonstrating linocut and relief printing on the Sunday.

Laurence says: “Relief printing starts with a smooth surface and I gradually cut the design away in layers. It’s always exciting to see the picture gradually emerging. Anyone coming to the exhibition is very welcome to get stuck into carving the design into the lino, helping with the inking and printing, or just offering encouragement!” Join Laurence in the foyer at 1pm on Sunday 10 November.

All weekend, there’ll be a fun painting activity in the main hall that everyone is welcome to do for free. Plus, children from Swing Gate and Bridgewater schools will be making a special trip on the Friday to discover how some of the paintings were created, and to explore.

The Art Fair is hosted by Berkhamsted Art Society and many of its members will be there to answer questions and share their passion for all things art. Entry is free and there’ll be a wide range of art and contemporary craft to enjoy and buy.

You can visit Berkhamsted Art Fair at the Civic Centre, 161 High Street, Berkhamsted, on:

Friday 8 November, 9am–6pm

Saturday 9 November, 10am–6pm

Sunday 10 November, 10am–4pm

Free entry

Find out more about becoming a member of Berkhamsted Art Society (£25 for the year) at www.berkhamstedartsociety.co.uk/joining

Follow Berkhamsted Art Society at www.facebook.com/BerkhamstedArtSociety and www.instagram.com/BerkhamstedArtSociety