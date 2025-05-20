Join the celebration—Stalls available at North Herts PRIDE Market

Creativity shines at PRIDE—amazing vendors & vibrant energy!”

Calling all vendors, creators, and community champions! North Herts PRIDE Market is back on June 14th, and we’re lighting up Hitchin Town Centre from 10am to 5pm with vibrant stalls, joyous energy, and a whole lot of PRIDE.

Want to be part of the action? We still have stalls available—and guess what? Tables and a marquee are provided!

Whether you’re a local business, an artist, a foodie, or a community group, this is your chance to showcase your work, connect with like-minded folks, and celebrate love, inclusion, and diversity.

Why You Should Get Involved:

Prime location in the heart of Hitchin

A fantastic opportunity to reach new customers

Be part of a dynamic and inclusive event

Tables and marquee provided for your setup

Don’t miss your chance to join the celebration! Secure your spot now and let’s make PRIDE 2025 unforgettable!

Interested? Get in touch today to book your stall!