Get ready for a frightfully fun experience this Halloween season! From Saturday 19th October to Thursday 31st October, Hemel Town Centre will host a thrilling Monster Trail with an exciting prize up for grabs — a Nintendo Switch!

Families and participants of all ages are invited to join in the spooky adventure by hunting down 12 hidden monsters in shop windows throughout the town. The steps are simple:

Spot the Monsters: Find all 12 monsters hiding in shop windows.Complete the Trail Map: Write down each monster’s name on your trail map.Enter to Win: Drop your completed map at the entry box located at the Marlowes Shopping Centre Desk.

Trail Maps can be found at the information desk in the Marlowes Shopping Centre or downloaded at www.hemelhempsteadbid.com

Participants who complete the trail and submit their maps will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch—perfect for adding some excitement to your Halloween festivities!