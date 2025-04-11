Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: ‘Journalism - My Part in its Survival’
Stuart spent 45 years in journalism, writing for major Fleet Street publications. His career included the challenging times in apartheid South Africa. Stuart will also talk about the technology which completely transformed newspaper production. He is still working as a freelance journalist.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.