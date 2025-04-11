Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: ‘Journalism - My Part in its Survival’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:04 BST
Fleet StreetFleet Street
Fleet Street
Our next meeting is on Thursday, April 17 which will be held as usual at St John's Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. A talk by Stuart Flitton, journalist.

Stuart spent 45 years in journalism, writing for major Fleet Street publications. His career included the challenging times in apartheid South Africa. Stuart will also talk about the technology which completely transformed newspaper production. He is still working as a freelance journalist.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadStation RoadSouth Africa
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice