Hemel Hempstead Fire Station Macmillan Coffee Morning

My name is Firefighter Cameron Thomson from Hemel Hempstead Fire Station Blue Watch. We are asking for all your support for a charity event being held at Hemel Hempstead Fire Station on the 25th of October between 10am and 1pm.

Blue watch will be supporting Macmillan with a charity coffee morning, visitors can expect a selection of coffees and cakes as well as the opportunity to engage with on duty firefighters who can assist with any fire safety advice as well as allowing visitors to look around the fire engines and equipment.

The poster for the event has a QR code for donations, your support would be greatly appreciated by all of us here at Hemel Hempstead Blue Watch.

