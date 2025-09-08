From wizards to work: Hogwarts creative careers fair announced

Creative Careers Fair

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter is opening the doors of the Great Hall for a free Creative Careers Fair for students in Years 8 to 13 across the UK on 30th September.

This free event will invite specially selected schoolchildren in Years 8 to 13 from across the UK to take an educational look behind-the-scenes of filmmaking, with exclusive access to film professionals who worked on the Harry Potter film series. The experts will shine a light on the craftsmanship, skills and aptitudes required for a host of exciting careers in the industry as well as sharing their career paths to encourage the next generation of filmmakers.

It comes as a new study of UK students in Years 8-13 reveals there is a serious lack of knowledge among young people across the UK when it comes to film careers. In reality there are thousands of roles in filmmaking, but research revealed on average students could only name three roles, with a quarter (24%) only able to name one or two. Of the roles the children did know of, ‘actor’, ‘producer’ and ‘director’ came out on top.

The new initiative builds on Warner Bros. Studio Tour London’s education programme, which recently expanded to offer a new lesson for screenwriting, media and film for students aged over 16. The education programme encourages schools to step outside of the classroom and allow young minds to discover the extraordinary artistry, technology and talent that brought the Harry Potter film series to life.

“We want to help young people realise there’s a place for them in the industry, whether they’re interested in technology, design, movement, storytelling, or science,” said Julie Green, Education and Learning Manager Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. “There’s a need for fresh, diverse talent behind the camera, but children cannot be what they cannot see, so we’re committed to opening their eyes to the roles needed behind the camera.”

Teachers from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London education programme will also be offering a taster of classes for those who want to explore further courses that lead to careers in the film industry, as well as providing guidance on how to enter the industry and kick start their career.

To find out more about the Creative Careers Fair, and apply for students to attend, teachers can visit wbstudiotour.co.uk/careers-fair-sign-up.

Visit wbstudiotour.co.uk/schools to find out more about the year-round Warner Bros. Studio Tour London Education Programme and access free resources.