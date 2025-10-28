Freestyle Star Jay Rosa Set to Perform at Watford FC in Support of Mental Health

Jay Rosa captivates crowds with his freestyle football mastery during a recent stop on his EFL Tour.

In an inspiring blend of skill, purpose, and social impact, professional football freestyler Jay Rosa continues to captivate fans nationwide as he tours every stadium in the English Football League (EFL) — all in support of mental health awareness.

Rosa is set to ignite Vicarage Road on 1st November at the upcoming Watford vs Middlesbrough clash, delivering high-energy freestyle performances in the Fanzone and on the pitch—packed with his signature energy, dazzling skill, and unmatched crowd engagement.

Launched in January 2023, the ambitious tour has already seen Rosa perform at more than 50 stadiums, including iconic venues such as Goodison Park, Bramall Lane, and the Stadium of Light. His performances have entertained crowds of up to 50,000 spectators and earned praise from fans, media, and club officials alike.

But Rosa’s mission goes beyond entertainment. His EFL Tour aims to shine a light on mental health issues and raise vital funds for Mind Charity. Through his on-pitch performances and off-pitch interviews, Rosa uses his growing platform to encourage open conversations around mental wellbeing — particularly within the football community.

Jay Rosa shares a moment with delighted fans after his latest EFL Tour performance.

“This tour is about more than just football,” says Rosa. “It’s about connection, awareness, and reminding people they’re not alone. If showcasing my passion on the pitch helps even one person feel seen, heard, or inspired to seek support — then every mile, every performance, is worth it.”

With over 100,000 social media followers and growing, Rosa has become a popular figure among football fans of all ages. His journey — part road trip, part awareness campaign — has been featured across news outlets, club websites, live broadcasts, and radio interviews. Major clubs including Fulham, Brighton, and Swansea City have already supported his appearances.

To follow Jay Rosa’s journey and support his fundraising efforts for Mental Health, you can follow @jayrosa1_ on social media platforms.

As mental health continues to be a major focus across the sporting world, Jay Rosa’s tour serves as a timely and powerful reminder that football has the power not only to entertain — but to heal.