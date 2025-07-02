Family fun this Summer at Stowe House – Great value days for all ages!

Looking for exciting and affordable ways to keep the kids entertained this summer? Stowe House has you covered with a fantastic line-up of family-friendly activities running throughout the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From immersive space adventures to creative workshops and a treasure hunt through time, there’s something for everyone – and children go free with a paying adult!

Step Into the Stars: The Planetarium Returns!

Back by popular demand, Stowe House is thrilled to welcome the return of the inflatable planetarium experience—a brilliant daytime journey through space set in the heart of this historic house.

Family fun in the museum at Stowe House.

Two captivating shows are on offer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are Aliens (for ages 6+): Take a trip to Mars, Europa and beyond to explore the search for life in the Universe. This family-friendly show is narrated by Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley from Harry Potter) and mixes science with storytelling for an experience that’s out of this world!

(for ages 6+): Take a trip to Mars, Europa and beyond to explore the search for life in the Universe. This family-friendly show is narrated by Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley from Harry Potter) and mixes science with storytelling for an experience that’s out of this world! Shows at 10am, 12pm & 3pm

An Incredible Introduction to Our Night Sky (for ages 6+): Join award-winning UK Astronomy founder Ross Hockham as he leads a live, interactive tour of the constellations and solar system, with plenty of time for questions along the way.

(for ages 6+): Join award-winning UK Astronomy founder Ross Hockham as he leads a live, interactive tour of the constellations and solar system, with plenty of time for questions along the way. Shows at 11am, 2pm & 4pm

Tickets just £6.50 per person – booking essential. Please note: seating is on the floor inside the dome, and children must be aged 6+ and accompanied by an adult.

Uncover Hidden History: The Lost Treasures of Stowe Trail

Summer days at Stowe House in Buckinghamshire.

Embark on a family quest through Stowe House with our newly updated Lost Treasures Trail! Children can explore the rooms and corridors while solving clues, cracking codes, and unlocking forgotten tales from Stowe’s past. Those who complete the trail will even uncover a special prize!

Running daily from 25 July–31 August, 10:30am–4:30pm

Trail is free with standard admission

Children 16 and under go free with a paying adult

UK Astronomy Founder Ross Hockham and Stowe House Visitor Experience Manager Sadie Bull Welcome you to the Planetarium at Stowe House

Get Creative: Cyanotyping Workshops

Let your imagination shine in our hands-on cyanotype printmaking workshops! Suitable for ages 8+, this fascinating photographic process uses sunlight to create beautiful, blue-toned art.

Workshop dates:

7 August – 10:30am–12pm or 1:30–3pm

– 10:30am–12pm or 1:30–3pm 19 August – 10:30am–12pm or 1:30–3pm

Children attend free with a paying adult (free child ticket required). Please wear old clothes – aprons provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important it is for families to find fun, good-value ways to spend time together during the school holidays,” says Sadie Bull, Visitor Experience Manager at Stowe House.

“This summer, we’re excited to offer a variety of activities that spark curiosity, creativity and a sense of adventure – all in the unique setting of one of Britain’s most fascinating historic houses.”

More Than Just a Day Out

Stowe House is well-equipped for a relaxed and enjoyable visit with little ones. You’ll find:

Baby changing facilities

Lift access for pushchairs

On-site café

Dress-up and interactive play in our museum

Outdoor picnic space and lawns perfect for a run around

Where We Are:

Stowe House is an eighteenth-century country house located just north of Buckingham. We’re within easy reach of Milton Keynes, Bicester, Oxford, Aylesbury and Northampton – ideal for a summer day out that won’t break the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To plan your visit and book tickets, head to arrange private parking at the house: www.stowehouse.org

Spaces for certain activities are limited – early booking is advised.

As an independent charity, every ticket purchased, cup of tea enjoyed, and gift shop purchase made directly supports the ongoing conservation of Stowe House. Your visit helps us preserve this important local heritage site and enables us to continue welcoming the community through a variety of engagement programmes.