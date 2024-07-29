Family friendly beach arrives at Riverside Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has welcomed the arrival of their FREE family friendly beach.

The beach will be available for youngsters to enjoy, open daily (weather permitting) from 10am-4pm, and offers little ones the chance to pick up a bucket and spade and get creative in the sand. There is also a fun play area for children to enjoy, and let their imaginations roam free.

The shopping centre will also be holding relaxed sessions for children with additional educational and physical needs, designed to provide a more relaxed environment to play in. Sessions are held every Thursday from 4:30pm-6:30pm and is bookable, simply email [email protected] with a booking request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents can take a seat and relax after shopping at the range of stores at the centre, including High Street favourites such as TK Maxx, H&M, Next and Waterstones, or dining at one of the fantastic restaurants and cafes, including Pizza Express and Starbucks.

Beach

Alongside the beach, visitors can take a photo at the larger-than-life deckchair for the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in-store at Waterstones! Simply upload photos to social media with the hashtag #RiversideDeckchair to enter, there is no limit to the number of entries per person so snap away! The deckchair can be found by Starbucks, and further information (alongside terms and conditions) can be found on the website.

Phil Stiff from Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We are thrilled to welcome the beach to Riverside Shopping Centre, for what is set to be a summer filled with fun! Relax on your next visit with us, and don’t forget to snap a photo at our giant deckchair to win a £100 voucher, perfect for the ultimate shopping spree! We can’t wait to welcome you.”