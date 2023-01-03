News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Expert talks about Costa Rican wildlife at RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group meeting

The local bird group will kick off January with a talk from Roy Atkins

By Ian ParkerContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Hemel Hempstead’s RSPB group will host an expert from Speyside Wildlife Tours to give a talk about Costa Rican birds.

Roy Atkins is an accomplished speaker, photographer and wildlife guide who will meet with the group on January 9 (Monday).

The event will be held at Chipperfield Village Hall where the remainder of the talks will take place until June. Doors will open at 7.15pm and the talk will finish at around 9.45pm.

Pictured: Turquoise browed motmot