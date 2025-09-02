Community Action Dacorum is gearing up to host a vital “Cost of Living, Drop-in Session” at The Roundhouse, Community Hub, Marlowes. This pop-up event is designed to offer professional advice and support to local residents who might be experiencing financial difficulties.

This important initiative is being organised with the help of Dacorum Borough Council and will be a collaborative effort featuring several key local organisations. Confirmed partners joining Community Action Dacorum to support the community include:

• Dacorum Citizens Advice

• Dacorum Borough Council

a pop up event helping people with cost of living issues

• Age UK Hertfordshire

• Liberty Tea Rooms

• Dacorum Community Trust

Community Action Dacorum’s organising of this event is part of their broader commitment to assisting individuals through challenging times and making a positive difference to the quality of life for people in Dacorum.

poster for the "Cost of Living, Drop-in Session" at The Roundhouse, Community Hub, Marlowes.

The event actively works to support people with their income and expenditure to navigate the current cost-of-living crisis. The co-hosts at the event each have their own expertise, Liberty Tea Rooms with their “Liberty Community Money Advice”, offers free, confidential support to help manage debt, create budgets, and find financial freedom.

Dacorum Citizens Advice can help with household budgeting support, through a range of measures – such as managing debt, taking advantage of low-income tariffs for household bills and helping you to apply for; charitable support, discounts and benefits. At the Cost-of-Living Drop-in session they can point you in the right direction to self-help or book an in-person appointment for you to work with an adviser in confidence at their offices in Hemel Hempstead or Berkhamsted depending on your needs.

Dacorum Community Trusts aim is to relieve the pressure for individuals and families in financial hardship who cannot afford to purchase essential household items.

Their support includes Beds, Large and small kitchen appliances, Kitchen and bedding emergency starter packs, Emergency energy and supermarket vouchers

All these local organisations strive to strengthen social networks, empower residents, and enhance independence, especially for vulnerable individuals. They recognise the significant impact financial struggles have on overall health and wellbeing, and this collaborative pop-up session is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the highest possible quality of life for local residents.

If you or someone you know is grappling with the rising cost of living, make sure to visit The Roundhouse, Community Hub, Marlowes, on September 18th, between 11am and 2pm, to access valuable advice.

For general enquiries about Community Action Dacorum and our array of services, you can visit their website at www.communityactiondacorum.org.uk or contact them by phone at 01442 253935