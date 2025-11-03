Bushey care home opens its doors to Parkinson's Pals Cafe

Bushey House Beaumont

Bushey House Beaumont care home, in Bushey has invited members of the local community to its monthly Parkinson’s Pals café.

Taking place every second Thursday of the month from to 162.30pm to 4pm, guests will have a chance to meet people in the local community living with Parkinson’s or supporting someone living with the disease. Free to all, the Parkinson’s Pals café provides invaluable support and connection and a chance to share experiences and advice.

During the café, attendees will have the chance to pick up Parkinson’s booklets and leaflets about different aspects of Parkinson’s, as well as a handout collated by Bushey House Beaumont containing information on support groups and exercise classes in the local area specifically for those living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

Guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

Bushey House dining room

To book a space for you and your carer, please email [email protected] or call 020 8421 8844.

General Manager Mary Jane Bague said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. Parkinson’s can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better.

!Our team here at Bushey House Beaumont would like to welcome anyone who is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Bushey House Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bushey House Beaumont provides residential care, and nursing care, for 50 residents from respite care to long term stays. Bushey House also has a number of independent living apartments.