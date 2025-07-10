From the heart: Hertfordshire-based estate planning expert reveals inspirational reason behind new book

An estate planning specialist is writing a new book - inspired by the loss of one of his closest friends almost 25 years ago.

Steve Bish, from St Albans, Herts, switched careers following the death of his pal Carl in a scooter accident in 2001.

“Carl hadn’t made a Will,” Steve explained. “This meant his family had the tragic task of organising his affairs. They had to try and work out what he’d have wanted by following the ‘Rules of Intestacy’ - a strict set of guidelines laid down by the government which must be adhered to when someone dies without leaving a valid Will.

“As a friend I tried to help and advise the best I could by researching and passing on information I could find. But, at times, I felt helpless.”

The experience stuck with Steve, and when he later spotted an advert for a franchise offering, which included a full training programme to become a qualified estate planning practitioner, he decided to make the switch.

Steve, founder of Steve Bish Estate Planning in St Albans, Herts, continued: “At the time I was a 40-something managing director and the founder of a traditional timber window company. But I wasn’t particularly fulfilled or that happy in my work. So, I decided to make the switch. Today, I see buying that franchise as one of the best business decisions I've made.”

In a further bid to help others, Steve has now penned a clear and accessible new guide called Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way. It offers practical advice on areas such as probate and inheritance tax, safeguarding children, pets, digital assets and more.

He said: “This book is really about giving people clarity and confidence. It takes something we all tend to avoid and makes it manageable, even comforting. If it helps just one family avoid the pain I witnessed all those years ago, then it’s done its job.”

The book walks readers through key topics such as Wills, lasting powers of attorney, probate procedures and inheritance disputes, all written in plain English. It also tackles widespread misunderstandings around unmarried couples, blended families and DIY Will kits that often create complications later on.

Outlining the style he’s adopted in his book he added: “I’ve tried to cut down the jargon and talk in plain English. Hopefully it may help reduce some of the stress and burden which families like Carl’s have to go through in their darkest hours.”

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way will be released soon. It is designed for anyone who hasn’t yet made a Will, particularly parents, homeowners, and business owners, and offers straightforward tools to make life easier for those left behind. For more information visit https://www.sbishestateplanning.co.uk/