‘Black History Month’ event returns to the Galleria this month

The Galleria, Hatfield is excited to announce its upcoming Black History Month Pop-Up Market and Workshop Weekend in partnership with Hatfield Cultural Connection and Welwyn Hatfield Community and Voluntary Services, as the event returns to the centre for another year.

On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October, the event will bring a vibrant celebration of culture, community and creativity to the heart of Hatfield.

The family-friendly event promises something for everyone, with businesses, artisans, and emerging talents showcasing a diverse range of products, services, and interactive activities aimed at celebrating cultural diversity and bringing communities from all backgrounds together.

This year’s event will offer access to…

Black History Month

Ø Unique fashion, art, textiles & homeware collections

Ø African and Caribbean diaspora, showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and products

Ø Diverse and delicious food, beverages and sweet treats

Ø Enticing educational resources and literature

Ø Professionals from the world of Charities, Organisations & Healthcare Services offering support, including check-ups and professional advice, in a welcoming environment

Ø Live music, with a live DJ and various live artists performing during each event day

Ø Practical workshops, offering the chance to learn practical new skills

With such a diverse range of things on offer, it’s the perfect destination to find support, shop with local businesses, learn new skills, or simply connect with key community services.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 26th October, and between 11am and 4pm on Sunday 27th October, located on the upper level of The Galleria on both days.

The event is brought to the centre by Hatfield Cultural Connection, in collaboration with Welwyn Hatfield Community and Voluntary Services, and is supported by A2Dominion, Herts Community Foundation, and Hertfordshire County Council. Their shared mission is to celebrate cultural diversity, inclusion and community through vibrant and engaging events such as this.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says “It’s fantastic to be partnering with the Hatfield Cultural Connection team again this year. Last year’s event was a great success and offered such a diverse range of products, resources and entertainment, bringing an abundance of vibrancy to the scheme. It brings the community together in such a lovely way to celebrate cultural diversity and the importance of community, which are both so important to The Galleria. We can’t wait to see what is in store at this year’s event and look forward to welcoming everyone along over the weekend to enjoy it with us.”

Davinia Dillon, Media Communications & Events Organiser from ‘Hatfield Cultural Connection’ says “We were so thrilled to hear that The Galleria wished to partner with Hatfield Cultural Connection and the Welwyn Hatfield Community and Voluntary Services team for another event this year. Seeing the community enjoy the event so much last year was simply heartwarming; it was a fantastic weekend! People came from as far as Bedfordshire, Essex, London and Birmingham, from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds. The Galleria has been incredibly supportive, listening to my vision and contributing ideas that allowed us to make this year’s event even bigger. Plus, Welwyn Hatfield Community and Voluntary Services have been an incredible support, helping with everything from funding applications to resources, to enable this event to happen. With a strong committee and staff volunteering their time and always willing to help, I am immensely grateful for their contribution.

The event is also aimed at raising awareness of a personal condition, Endometriosis. This condition affects 1 in 10 women, yet awareness remains low compared to other similarly prevalent illnesses. Last year, managers from businesses at The Galleria like Regatta, Wagamama and Beauty Outlet generously provided donations for our raffle to raise money for Endometriosis UK, which went towards funding resources and medical research into treatments.

We are hugely excited about what this year’s event will bring and celebrating everything in store with the community.”

For more information on this year’s event, visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/

For more information on Hatfield Cultural Connection, contact [email protected]