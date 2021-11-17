Young Berkhamsted photographer presented with her Rotary National award

A young photographer from Berkhamsted has been presented with her Intermediate award from the Rotary National Finals.

Tamsin Hall's piece, 'Nightwatchman', had progressed to the National Finals after winning the 11-13 category in the Young Photographers exhibition at Open Door Berkhamsted, on the theme of 'Wild Nature'

The 13-year-old claimed the Intermediate award in the Rotary National Finals when she was 12, but was recently presented with her award by John Whiteley, President of Berkhamsted Rotary Club.

"When taking the photo, I tried to make it as sharp as possible and for there to be a clear contrast in the photo between the owl, which is the focus, and the background.'

Tamsin also received a £250 cheque which she is going to spend on photographic equipment.

Her entry 'Nightwatchman' was judged by Rotary Great Britain and Ireland as the best nationally in the 11-13 age range. Tamsin plans to enter Young Photographer 2022, with its theme of 'Colours of Nature'. The deadline for entries is January 31, 2022.