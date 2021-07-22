Berkhamsted photographer wins Intermediate award in Rotary National Finals

A young photographer from Berkhamsted claimed the Intermediate award in the Rotary National Finals.

Tamsin Hall's piece, 'Nightwatchman', had progressed to the National Finals after winning the 11-13 category in the Young Photographers exhibition at Open Door Berkhamsted, on the theme of 'Wild Nature'.

Speaking about her entry, Tamsin said: "This photo was taken at the British Wildlife Centre in Surrey.

"I wanted to take a picture of this owl because I loved its beautiful feathers and I thought that the plants behind it would make a great background.

"When taking the photo, I tried to make it as sharp as possible and for there to be a clear contrast in the photo between the owl, which is the focus, and the background."

It completes an impressive clean sweep for Hall who had also seen the 'Nightwatchman' become a winner at District level (Herts, Beds and Bucks).

