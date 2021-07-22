Berkhamsted photographer wins Intermediate award in Rotary National Finals
A young photographer from Berkhamsted claimed the Intermediate award in the Rotary National Finals.
Tamsin Hall's piece, 'Nightwatchman', had progressed to the National Finals after winning the 11-13 category in the Young Photographers exhibition at Open Door Berkhamsted, on the theme of 'Wild Nature'.
Speaking about her entry, Tamsin said: "This photo was taken at the British Wildlife Centre in Surrey.
"I wanted to take a picture of this owl because I loved its beautiful feathers and I thought that the plants behind it would make a great background.
"When taking the photo, I tried to make it as sharp as possible and for there to be a clear contrast in the photo between the owl, which is the focus, and the background."
It completes an impressive clean sweep for Hall who had also seen the 'Nightwatchman' become a winner at District level (Herts, Beds and Bucks).
Berkhamsted Rotary has a history of service in the area for over 80 years and is one of 1,700 Rotary Clubs in Great Britain and Northern Ireland comprising of 45,000 members.
Berkhamsted Rotary will be launching Young Photographer 2022 in September, on the theme of 'Colours of Nature'. For more details visit the Berkhamsted Rotary website.