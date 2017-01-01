Hemel Gazette

Search

Early Learning Centre issues safety notice over children’s wooden toy range

News
John White and Steve Archer of Manor Farm Butchers with some Prosecco sausages. EMN-170123-102916001

Butcher invents Prosecco flavour sausages...and they’re a sizzling success

News 15
A ride-on replica of Cars' Lightning McQueen has been tipped as one of 2017's top toys - despite costing a whopping �200. The pricey battery-powered car - complete with 'Lightyear' printed wheels - has a maximum speed of just 3km/h. See National News story NNTOY; A ride-on replica of a Disney toy car has been tipped as one of 2017s top toys - despite costing a whopping �200. The pricey battery-powered Cars' Lightning McQueen vehicle - complete with 'Lightyear' printed wheels - has a maximum speed of just 3km/h. Other pricey picks included a wooden 'Forest Cottage', a 40,000 piece Disney Moments puzzle, and a controversial 'hover board' - all at a mind-boggling �400. The toys were on display as part of Britain's biggest toy show, Toy Fair, taking place at Olympia Exhibition Centre in Kensington, west London.

VIDEO: Top toys to hit the shelves in 2017

News
Light rain
7c
5c

VIDEO: Watch dimwit driver caught using mobile phone as tougher penalties are announced

News 4

One in ten Brits never have a good morning

Offbeat 7

The size 0 question - are British shops right to stock such small sizes?

News 2
CTA
The Maylands development in Hemel Hempstead

Greggs joins Sainsbury’s as new addition for Hemel Hempstead apartment plaza

News 2
David Beeney, former General manager at the Hemel Hempstead Gazette.

‘Don’t suffer in silence’ at the workplace says former Gazette manager

News

Spurs star’s Winks & nod

News
Vinnie Jones at the opening of Deacon Jones

Premier League and Hollywood star Vinnie Jones talks about life, Hemel Hempstead, and carpets

News 1

QUIZ: As football pays tributes to Graham Taylor, we look back at the former England manager’s career

News
Football

Ath bounce back from Vase exit in true style

Football

Kings Langley bounce back to beat rivals Dunstable

Football 1

Tring gutted as soft penalty sends Khalsa through in Vase

Football

Berko make FA Vase exit in the Hinckley fog

Football

Levy Green extend unbeaten run at Stotfold

Football
QUIZ: How many of these 20 traditional sweets can you name?

QUIZ: How many of these 20 traditional sweets can you name?

Whats on
John White and Steve Archer of Manor Farm Butchers with some Prosecco sausages. EMN-170123-102916001

Butcher invents Prosecco flavour sausages...and they’re a sizzling success

News 15
Miniature multiplayer mayhem set to return with new Micro Machines

Console Corner: Micro multiplayer mayhem as legend of gaming returns

Lifestyle
John White and Steve Archer of Manor Farm Butchers with some Prosecco sausages. EMN-170123-102916001

Butcher invents Prosecco flavour sausages...and they’re a sizzling success

News 15

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 7