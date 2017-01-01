Hemel Gazette

Search

UPDATED: Man dies after fight between group in Hemel Hempstead

Crime
The Aubrey Park Hotel

Hotel staff robbed at knife-point by masked man who escaped with £30

News
Drums of drugs found in the back of the vehicle

Father-of-three’s drug bust

News
Light rain
9c
1c

Apply for 2017 school places by Sunday

News

Rail passengers more likely to complain than praise services

News

Kind five-year-old donates 15in of her hair

News 1

Private GP service in demand over Christmas

News
TJ's staff with the presents for Great Ormond Street

Shop buys £1,500 of gifts for sick children

News 1
Performing with HIT

Inclusive drama classes launch

News
Jordan Parkes.

Hemel edge tight game to keep play-off hopes alive

Hemel Town FC
First for sports news PNL-140425-121426003

Berko make FA Vase exit in the Hinckley fog

Football
Stotfold v Leverstock Green. Picture: Guy Wills.

Levy Green extend unbeaten run at Stotfold

Football
Football

Kings battle for point at Frome

Football

Tring gutted as soft penalty sends Khalsa through in Vase

Football

Harriers see out the year with 10 road race in aid of St John’s

More Sport 1

Spurs star helps to unveil new Premier League academy in Hemel Hempstead

News 1

Super Levy halt the runaway leaders in seven goal thriller

Football 1
Half of Brits happy to binge watch

Half of us are happy to binge watch TV

Whats on
Sugar-free drinks as bad as real thing

Sugar-free drinks ‘as bad as real thing’

News 23
Resident Evil has been stripped back to what made it great in the first place

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard sees series stripped back to its horrorigins

Lifestyle
Commodore 64

The future is retro: could your old tech be worth a fortune?

News 13
Sugar-free drinks as bad as real thing

Sugar-free drinks ‘as bad as real thing’

News 23
Our look at the top five most anticipated games of 2017

Console Corner: Top 10 games for 2017: Part 2

Lifestyle